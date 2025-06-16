Helicopter Snag: Piyush Goyal Cancels Krishnapatnam Port Visit

TIRUPATI: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled his visit to Krishnapatnam Port on Monday after the helicopter meant for his travel developed a technical problem.

According to official sources, a snag was detected before the copter’s takeoff. The minister was on his way from the Tiruchanoor temple to the Tirupati airport. He called off his visit to Krishnapatnam and flew back to New Delhi.

Reports suggest that a routine trial run of the helicopter, generally done before a VIP take-off, may not have been performed on Sunday. DGP Harish Gupta took a serious note of the lapse and sought an explanation.

The same helicopter is generally used by the chief minister and other dignitaries.

Goyal arrived in Tirupati on Sunday night along with his family. On Monday, he visited the Tirumala temple and the shrine of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanoor. They were received by TTD chairman BR Naidu and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

The central minister, who also handles the Industries portfolio, was accompanied also by state industries minister TG Bharath and revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad.