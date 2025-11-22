Heavy To Light Rainfall Forecast Over Parts Of AP From Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM: The low-pressure system that formed over Bay of Bengal on Saturday is moving west, northwest-ward. It is likely to strengthen into a depression over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal by Monday, November 24.

As per details provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, the low-pressure area has developed over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the Strait of Malacca.

The system is expected to continue its west, northwest-ward trajectory and intensify further as depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

As a result, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday. Accordingly, light-to-moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over Rayalaseema, with rainfall at a few places over south coastal AP as well.

Rainfall activity is expected to gradually increase into heavy-to-heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 24 and November 25, and gradually decrease thereafter.

However, dry weather is expected to prevail over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, though strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in these areas.

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 27.0°C has been recorded at Kadapa. Temperatures recorded at other places are Visakhapatnam (31.2°C), Machilipatnam (33.0°C), Nandyal (33.0°C), Kakinada (31.6°C), and Tirupati (30.2°C).