Heavy taxes make petrol Rs 9 per litre costlier in Andhra than in TN: Congress' Sharmila

Amaravati, March 25: Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila on Tuesday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government is levying heavy fuel taxes, making petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 9 and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, compared to Tamil Nadu. She noted that a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.6 in Andhra Pradesh and diesel Rs 97.4, whereas in Tamil Nadu, they cost Rs 100.8 and Rs 92.3, respectively.

"Heavy taxes without development—this is the condition of the state. The TDP and YSRCP have engaged in deplorable politics regarding petrol and diesel taxes. Their stances on this issue have changed between opposition and incumbency, and over the past 10 years, both parties have exploited the people," Sharmila claimed, in a press release.

Further comparing prices, she pointed out that petrol is Rs 7 per litre costlier and diesel Rs 9 per litre costlier in Andhra Pradesh than in Karnataka. Similarly, she highlighted that a litre of petrol in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 3 more expensive than in Telangana.

According to the opposition leader, the TDP-led government is imposing heavy taxes under the guise of VAT, aiming to become the "top taxing state" in the country. She alleged that during Naidu's first five-year term (2014–2019), he collected an additional Rs 20,000 crore in fuel taxes. Sharmila noted that at the time, then opposition leader and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had opposed the taxation but later became the "brand ambassador" of taxes after coming to power. She said between 2019 and 2024, the YSRCP government collected Rs 25,000 crore in fuel taxes, bringing the total taxation by the TDP and YSRCP governments to Rs 50,000 crore over the past decade.

Sharmila further demanded that Naidu fulfil his promise to reduce fuel prices, a commitment made during the election campaign by the NDA coalition of TDP, BJP, and Janasena. "When you (Naidu) were in the opposition, you claimed that petrol and diesel prices could be significantly reduced and demanded a cut of Rs 17 per litre. Now that you are in power, when will you implement the price reduction?" she questioned.



