Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Kurnool, Nandyal Districts

KURNOOL: Heavy rains have been lashing Kurnool and Nandyal districts since Wednesday night, flooding streams, tanks and low-lying areas at several places.

In Nandyal district, Kolimigundla received the highest rainfall of 12.8 cm, followed by Owk (6.7 cm), Peapully (6.6 cm), Allagadda (6 cm), Nandyal Urban (5.9 cm), Bandi Atmakur (5.6 cm), Nandyal Rural (5.5 cm), Chagalamarri (5.2 cm) and Koilakuntla (5 cm).

Heavy downpour caused a stream to overflow at Kalavatala in Kolimigundla mandal, halting vehicular traffic. Vehicles travelling from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district to Kolimigundla had to be stopped. Kundu River near Kovelakuntla is also in spate. Rainwater inundated school premises and low-lying residential areas.

In Kurnool district, Gudur recorded 9.9 cm of rainfall, Maddikera 9.7 cm, Chippagiri 6.8 cm, Halaharvi 6.2 cm and Mantralayam 5.1 cm. The incessant rains caused Vakkera Vagu in Kurnool city to overflow, flooding nearby areas. In Gudur, floodwater entered houses in low-lying areas, while drainage water overflowed onto the streets.

In Halaharvi mandal, heavy rains led to overflowing of a stream, disrupting transport between Halaharvi and Nitravatti villages. Residents waited until the flow in the stream subsided before crossing and reaching their destinations.

Normal life came to a standstill in Adoni town after continuous rain from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Major roads and residential colonies got inundated. Nandavaram and Yemmiganur received heavy rainfall.

In Mantralayam, a stream near Nagaladinne Road overflowed, leaving an RTC bus stranded, while the passengers made their way to safety. With the help of locals, authorities managed to pull the bus out of the stream.

Residents have demanded construction of an over bridge in the area to avoid such risks in the future.

District collector P. Ranjit Basha took stock of the situation and declared a holiday on Thursday for all government and private schools. District education officer S. Samuel Paul said in compensation, the schools will work on the second Saturday.

YSR Kadapa district witnessed heavy rain on Thursday morning. Several roads in Kadapa town, including those near the RTC bus stand, railway station and Y-junction, suffered waterlogging. Sewerage canals overflowed. Commuters faced severe inconvenience as flood water entered the bus stand and adjoining areas.