Heavy Rains Today As Cyclonic Storm Montha Moves to South Chhattisgarh

Visakhapatnam: Cyclonic storm Montha, which was positioned over coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph and weakened into a deep depression, lying centred on Wednesday over south Chhattisgarh.

The system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and further weaken into a depression.

Under its influence, on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while heavy rain is expected at isolated locations over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Gale winds with speeds of 60–70 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, are expected to reduce gradually to 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, across these regions.

On October 31, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.