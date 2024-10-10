Heavy rains predicted for Andhra Pradesh from Oct 16

Visakhapatnam: India is bracing for a double whammy as two weather systems are developing over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, said a private weather website Skymet on Thursday.



The website issued alerts regarding the formation of a low-pressure area over the Lakshadweep and adjoining South East Arabian Sea. This system is expected to intensify into a depression over the Central Arabian Sea within the next three to four days, possibly by October 12 or 13.

Simultaneously, another cyclonic circulation is brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. It is anticipated to develop into a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by October 12. This system is likely to move along the east coast of India, potentially intensifying into a depression and making landfall in Andhra Pradesh around October 16. Following this, it may cross the Southern Peninsula and emerge as a low-pressure area over the South Konkan and Goa coast by October 18.

The impact of these twin weather systems is expected to be significant across various regions of India. The system developing over the Arabian Sea is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of coastal Karnataka. Scattered light to moderate rain is anticipated over Konkan and Goa during the next two to three days.

On the other hand, the low-pressure area forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is predicted to cause light to moderate rain over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, and the South coast of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify around October 15 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana, and south interior Karnataka. Subsequently, the rain belt is likely to shift towards Telangana, south interior Karnataka, and south Maharashtra between October 16 and October 17.

A report from IMD, Amaravathi forecast heavy rains from October 14 to October 16.