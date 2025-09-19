 Top
Heavy Rains Likely In Part Of AP From September 23

Andhra Pradesh
K.M.P. PATNAIK
19 Sept 2025 11:12 PM IST

A low-pressure system is likely to form over the northeast Bay of Bengal on September 26, according to AP Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low-pressure system is likely to form over the northeast Bay of Bengal on September 26, according to AP Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain.

In a statement on Friday, he said the system was expected to move northwest and cross the Odisha coast on September 27.
Under its influence, heavy rains are likely in Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Saturday. Thundershowers are also expected in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.
The IMD report also said heavy rains are expected over north coastal Andhra and Yanam from September 23 to 26.
On Friday, till 5 p.m., Tirupati recorded 7.6 cm of rainfall, followed by Ketharapalli in Chittoor with 7.3 cm and Nellore with 6.8 cm.
