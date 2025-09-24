Heavy Rains Likely in North AP Districts for Next 2 Days

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of north Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

For Wednesday (Sept. 24), the warning covers Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts. On Thursday (Sept. 25), the alert extends to ASR, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Krishna and Palnadu districts.

The IMD attributed the heavy rainfall forecast to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, advising residents in the alerted districts to remain cautious of possible waterlogging, flash floods and crop damage.

Adding to the weather concerns, the IMD said a fresh low-pressure system is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around Sept. 25. Moving west-northwestwards, it is expected to intensify into a depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay off the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts by Sept. 26. It is likely to make landfall between South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts around Sept. 27.

In the past 24 hours, Chintapalle and Paderu (ASR), Vepada (Vizianagaram) and Palasamudram (Chittoor) recorded 4 cm of rainfall each, indicating the system’s growing intensity.