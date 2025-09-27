Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of AP, Alert Issued For Districts

Visakhapatnam:Parts of the coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday due to a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Weatherman said, “The system is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh. It is very likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27 morning, causing heavy rains.”



The IMD forecast said parts of the Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu and Guntur districts would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.



Some parts of the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts would receive heavy rainfall on the same day.



Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over CAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema.



Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed officials to remain fully prepared as the weather system may trigger heavy rainfall in the state. She asked the officials to set up control rooms, install warning boards and ensure deployment readiness of the NDRF, SDRF, police and fire services.



Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Sunday, while the public has been advised to avoid crossing overflowing canals, streams and culverts or taking shelter under trees and unsafe structures.