Heavy Rains Lash Nellore and Prakasam; Woman Swept Away in Flooded Stream

Nellore: In a tragic incident, a middle-aged woman and cattle grazer, K. Jayamma, was washed away in a flooded stream (Pottelu Vagu) near Gotlapalem village in Vadlapudi panchayat, Manubolu mandal, on Tuesday.

According to locals, the mishap occurred while she was returning home with her cattle. The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and villagers rushed to the spot and are awaiting the arrival of expert swimmers to trace her body.

Meanwhile, heavy rains battered SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts throughout Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Montha. The downpour, accompanied by strong winds, intensified as the day progressed, uprooting trees and electric poles in parts of Nellore city. Power and municipal staff acted swiftly to restore electricity and clear debris from blocked roads.

Police and municipal authorities also worked to drain waterlogged areas along the National Highway.

According to official data, all mandals in SPSR Nellore district recorded significant rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with an average of 79.7 mm (8 cm). Kandukur registered the highest rainfall of 145.8 mm (14.5 cm), while Rapur recorded the lowest at 25.2 mm (2.5 cm).

In Prakasam district, Singarayakonda received the highest rainfall of 153 mm (15.3 cm), and Cumbum the lowest at 15.8 mm (1.5 cm), with an average of 81 mm (8 cm) across the district.

In view of the continuing downpour, Nellore district collector Himanshu Shukla announced a holiday on Wednesday, October 29, for all government, private, and aided schools, Anganwadi centres, and junior colleges across the district. He instructed all institutions to comply strictly with the order and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Similarly, Prakasam collector Rajababu has declared a holiday for all government, private, and Gurukul schools and colleges across the district on Wednesday, October 29.