Heavy rains forecast for Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has predicted heavy rains for the Rayalaseema region and thunderstorms for the rest of Andhra Pradesh starting from Wednesday.

A trough extending from North Coastal Tamil Nadu to the Lakshadweep area, combined with a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea, is expected to bring significant rainfall to the state. Southerly winds at lower tropospheric levels are also contributing to the weather conditions.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places in Rayalaseema on Wednesday, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated areas across North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until October 12.

In the past 24 hours, Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district received the highest rainfall with 6.06 cm, followed by Bheemavaram in West Godavari district with 4.02 cm, and Paleru Bridge in NTR district with 3.1 cm.

In Rayalaseema, Palasamudram in Chittoor district recorded 3.4 cm of rainfall, and Gurramkonda in Annamayya district received 2.4 cm.Temperatures in several parts of the state have risen by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD report.