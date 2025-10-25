Heavy Rains Forecast For Next Five Days In Tirupati District

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tirupati district for the next five days, following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify further within 24 hours, bringing widespread rains across several parts of the district.

In view of this alert, Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateswar has directed all departmental officials to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. He said the district is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall till October 29, with some areas receiving very heavy rainfall between October 27 and 29.

The collector cautioned residents in low-lying and flood-prone localities to stay alert and avoid venturing out unless necessary. Parents have been advised to ensure that children do not play near drains, streams, or waterlogged areas during the rains.

He said wind speeds in coastal and upland parts of the district could reach 35 to 45 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 55 kmph during squalls. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea for the next three days due to rough weather conditions.

Dr Venkateswar said continuous rainfall could disrupt roads, electricity, drinking water supply, and transport services. All departments have been asked to stay available round the clock and respond immediately to any emergency. He suggested close coordination among officials to ensure public safety and the uninterrupted supply of essential services.

The collector appealed to the public to contact the control room at 0877-2236007 in case of emergencies or hazardous situations. He instructed revenue, municipal, and rural development officers to monitor field situations, submit hourly reports, and take action wherever needed. Strict action would be taken against officials showing negligence in disaster preparedness, he warned.