Heavy Rains Forecast For Next 4 Days

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains forecast for the next four days may dampen Dasara celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in North Coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of heavy rainfall in 13 districts on Wednesday and Thursday (October 1 and 2).

The IMD said on Monday that an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood. A yellow alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places) has been issued for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts on October 1.

For October 2, Dasara festival day, an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been sounded for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts, while a yellow alert remains in force for Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places. In Rayalaseema, winds of 30–40 kmph are expected on October 1 and 2.

Between Sunday and Monday morning, some parts of coastal Andhra and a few places in Rayalaseema experienced light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers. The IMD has also forecast heavy rain at isolated places in north coastal Andhra and Yanam on September 30, along with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40–50 kmph.