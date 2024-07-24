Heavy rains forecast for Eluru and ASR districts

Visakhapatnam: The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. This is due to a “prevailing shear zone located around 21°N between 4.5 and 7.6km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.”

Dominant south-westerly and westerly winds in the lower troposphere over AP and Yanam are expected to contribute to this heavy rainfall, IMD Amaravati said. IMD director S. Stella said Eluru and ASR districts may experience heavy rainfall over the next three days, while the south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts may have light to moderate showers.

For the subsequent five days, heavy rain is forecast for isolated regions across north coastal AP, Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts. Strong surface winds may attain speeds of 30–40 km/h in some areas.

In the last 24 hours, Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall at 22.6mm, followed by Visakhapatnam district with 9.8mm, and Tuni with 1.3mm.

The Skymet website said, “The South Peninsula has experienced active monsoon conditions in July. Most states and sub-divisions have a surplus of rainfall. As a region, the South Peninsula has seen a 27 per cent excess in rainfall between June 1 and June 22.”

“Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the main beneficiaries, with a surplus of 60 per cent and 74 per cent rainfall respectively. Kerala, which had a deficit of over 40 per cent at one stage, has improved its position significantly, with the shortfall put at -13 per cent as of July 22.

“However, due to subdued activity, the margins of excess rainfall recorded so far are expected to reduce. Rainfall activity will increase only with the strengthening of the monsoon surge along the coast, which could take more than a week. Weaker-than-normal monsoon conditions are forecast for South Peninsular India,” IMD said.