Heavy Rains Expected Across AP From June 11: IMD

Visakhapatnam: Thundershowers lashed north Andhra on Sunday, and the IMD Amaravati forecast that the rains would continue till June 10.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is expected across most parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 11 to June 14, influenced by two low-pressure systems. The first low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on June 11, followed by a second one around June 14.

Although both systems are expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal, north and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rains during this period.

A fresh upper air circulation has also formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the IMD noted.

In the last 24 hours, Anakapalli recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm, followed by Palakonda in Parvathipuram Manyam district, which received 2.6 cm of rainfall.

Temperatures have also risen in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. The AP Disaster Management Authority stated in its bulletin that temperatures could reach 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday.