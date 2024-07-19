Heavy Rains Claim Fisherman’s Life, 130 Villages Cut Off

Kakinada: The continuing heavy rains causing floods in streams, rivulets and rivers of East and West Godavari districts have claimed the life of a 56-year-old fisherman Ganasala Venkatesulu, who in the Yerrakalva near Nidadavole while fishing. More than 130 villages have been marooned, with surrounding water cutting off all access to these villages. Breaches have occurred at three places in Velerupadu Mandal of West Godavari district, according to tahsildar G. Chinna Rao. Byneru, Padamati, Kondavagu, Tammileru and Annavaram rivulets are overflowing. The water level at Yerrakalva project has reached 83 metres against its full level of 83.5 metres. People in the area have been asked to remain cautious and protect their animals.

Due to overflowing Jalleru rivulet at Pattenapalem, transport to agency villages has snapped. A breach has led to flooding of paddy fields at Pangidigudem, Lakkavaram and Putlagatlagudem. Mandal agriculture officer K.V.N. Posa Rao said 2,300 acres of transplantation paddy has suffered inundation.

According to sources, 50 villages have got cut off in Buttayigudem mandal. Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi visited Koyi Madhavaram, Alluri Nagar, Velerupadu and Jangareddygudem on Friday and observed the flood situation. She instructed officials to take all precautionary measures.

In Konaseema district, the approach road to Buruguvarilanka got washed away. Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar said it is only a temporary road and four boats have been arranged to ferry people of four affected villages. Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, along with former MLA B. Sesha Rao, visited the house of Ganasala Venkatesulu, the fisherman who died on Friday morning in Yerrakalva. They consoled the family members of the deceased and gave ₹5,000 each as immediate relief to family members.

Durgesh asked fisherfolk not to venture into Yerrakalva for fish due to the floods. Later, he visited Kamsalipalem, Singavaram, Ravimetla and other villages. He disclosed that 13,000 acres of paddy fields have been inundated during the past two days. East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi visited Mulakal Lanka village in Seethanagaram mandal on Friday. She asked officials to ensure that no harm comes to people or cattle.