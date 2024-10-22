Heavy Rains Block Hyderabad-Bangalore National Highway

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rains in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts have inundated many low-lying areas and blocked the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway between Anantapur and Penukonda at several locations. Traffic jammed over more than two kilometres on the highway near Mukthapuram after water flooded the road due to breaching of Kanaganipalli irrigation tank on Tuesday. Similarly, the highway remained inundated near Guttur in Penukonda mandal after nearby water channels overflowed.

A fuel filling station near Mukthapuram remained under flood water for many hours.

Sudden cloudburst submerged many colonies in Anantapur city, including Auto Nagar, TV Tower, Chinmaya Nagar, RDT stadium area, Nara Lokesh Colony and Upparapalli Jagananna Colony. At some places, people vacated their houses when water levels started rising and reached safer locations.

Anantapur collector Dr. Vinod Kumar, SP Jagadish, Anantapur Urban MLA D. Venkataprasad, Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and officials supervised rescue and relief operations.

The collector said a temporary shelter has been provided at Veerakethamma Temple near RDT stadium for flood-hit victims.

Many people have complained that they have lost everything in floods following the heavy rains.

Chitravati River is flowing at a dangerous level at Puttaparthi in Satya Sai district. Traffic in the town got disrupted after water accumulated on the main roads.

Kanaganipalli mandal witnessed 198.2 mm of rain, followed by 98.4 mm in Ramagiri, 95.4 mm in CK Palli, 89.8 mm in Penukonda and 88.2 mm in Kothacheruvu.

Collector Vinod Kumar has directed revenue, agriculture and horticulture officials to assess the loss caused due to heavy floods.

