Heavy Rains Batter Nandyal, Kadapa Districts

KURNOOL: Heavy rains lashed Allagadda constituency in Nandyal district on Thursday morning, disrupting traffic between several villages. Uyyalawada mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 8.4 cm in the last 24 hours. Low-lying areas along the Kundu River suffered inundation.

Harivaram village in Uyyalawada mandal experienced severe flooding. Floodwaters entered the SC Colony in Harivaram, submerging houses and soaking food grains and belongings of residents. Some of the residents’ possessions got washed away.

Distressed villagers made a video call to Nandyal MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari during the early hours of Thursday. Observing the situation first hand, she assured victims that she will call up officials for undertaking immediate relief measures. She alerted all departments concerned. Officials reached the village and launched relief operations.

Heavy rains also lashed YSR Kadapa district on Thursday, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Traffic came to a halt on the Khazipet–Kamalapuram road due to waterlogging. Electricity poles got damaged in several areas.

Motorists faced severe inconvenience with floodwaters flowing over the low-level bridge near Fatima College on the outskirts of Kadapa. An overflowing stream flooded the road from Pydikalva in Vallur mandal to Kadapa. Floodwaters inundated the railway under bridge at Gopulapuram village.

According to officials, Yerraguntla recorded the highest rainfall at 13.2 cm, followed by Proddatur 12 cm, Chintakommadinne 11 cm, Pendlimarri 8.9 cm, Rajupalem 8.3 cm, Peddamudiyam 8.1 cm, Chennur and Pulivendula 7.8 cm each, Vallur and Kamalapuram 7.7 cm each, Vempalle 7.6 cm, Khajipet 6.8 cm, Veerapunayunipalle 6 cm, and Kadapa town 5.5 cm.

Streams and canals across the district overflowed, posing difficulties for people.