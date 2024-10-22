Heavy rainfall submerges Anantapur

Torrential rainfall on Monday night caused the Pandameru stream, which flows alongside Anantapur city, to overflow, leading to severe flooding in nearby colonies. The rising floodwaters submerged entire residential areas, forcing residents to take refuge on their rooftops while awaiting rescue. Authorities promptly initiated rescue operations, evacuating people from the flood-affected regions to safer locations.The situation worsened as the Mukthapuram reservoir in Kanaganapalli Mandal overflowed, spilling water onto the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway, causing a complete halt to traffic. A local petrol station was also inundated, and a breach in the Kanaganapalli Reservoir embankment further intensified the floodwaters surging into Pandameru, exacerbating the flood situation.Emergency teams are on the ground, working to manage the situation as efforts continue to clear the highway and secure the affected areas.