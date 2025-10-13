Heavy Rainfall, Floods in Godavari Districts

Kakinada: The Godavari districts experienced heavy rain on Monday since the early morning, which continued for three hours, followed by moderate rain.

Low-lying areas were inundated for hours in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram, Amalapuram and other places.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said the meteorological department has predicted heavy rains for two or three days. She said people should remain in their homes and avoid standing near trees and dilapidated buildings. Travels, other than urgent, should be postponed for now. Due to the heavy rains, the waters are overflowing the causeways, culverts, rivulets etc. People should not avoid crossing the water bodies.

The collector asked officials to shift affected people from the low-lying areas to safer places.

The district administration has postponed the bike rally planned from morning to evening to create awareness on Super GST Savings.

Housing minister Saradhi said the district administration stood in readiness to handle any disaster.

On Monday morning, Eluru district recorded a total rainfall of 388.6mm with an average fall of 13.9mm. Kaikaluru registered 87.4mm, Buttayigudem 40.8mm, Koyyalagudem 38.2mm, Dwaraka Tirumala 35mm and Jangareddygudem 34.6mm.

The agriculture department requested farmers to postpone their crop harvesting this Kharif season till the rains receded.

According to the East Godavari collector Keerthi Chekuri, the paddy purchasing centres would start on October 17. However, agriculture officials said if the farmers harvest the crop during the rains, their paddy could get more moisture and it would be difficult to save their crop.