Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast for AP

Visakhapatnam: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, starting from Wednesday.

The forecast follows a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood located 1.5 km above mean sea level. As per the weather warning for the next five days, on Day 1, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected in these areas.

From Day 2 to Day 5, the same weather pattern is expected to continue, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds are likely to intensify, reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in these regions.

Maximum temperatures will remain largely unchanged in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. But Rayalaseema will continue to experience a 2–3°C drop in temperature.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures recorded across various stations in Andhra Pradesh ranged from 32.7°C in Kalingapatnam to 37.8°C in Nandigama, with most other areas seeing a slight drop compared to normal temperatures.