 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast for AP

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
2 April 2025 11:56 PM IST

Cyclonic circulation to bring five days of rough weather, including gusty winds and temperature drops in Rayalaseema.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast for AP
x
Heavy rain, Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected across Andhra Pradesh as IMD issues a weather alert. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, starting from Wednesday.

The forecast follows a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood located 1.5 km above mean sea level. As per the weather warning for the next five days, on Day 1, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected in these areas.

From Day 2 to Day 5, the same weather pattern is expected to continue, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds are likely to intensify, reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in these regions.

Maximum temperatures will remain largely unchanged in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. But Rayalaseema will continue to experience a 2–3°C drop in temperature.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures recorded across various stations in Andhra Pradesh ranged from 32.7°C in Kalingapatnam to 37.8°C in Nandigama, with most other areas seeing a slight drop compared to normal temperatures.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy rainfall Thunderstorms AP 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Laxmi Pranathi
About the AuthorLaxmi Pranathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X