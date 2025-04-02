Heavy rain likely in AP on Friday

VISAKHAPATNAM:IMD, Amaravati, has forecast heavy rainfall for Friday, April 4, that would bring down temperatures in many parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Its report on Tuesday said heavy rains accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on April 4.





Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are likely at isolated places over the same areas. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius in these areas.





The IMD report underlined that from Wednesday to April 5, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema. The temperatures would keep falling by two to three degrees Celsius. It further said there is a trough running currently from south Chhattisgarh to above cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood across Vidarbha and Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The north-south trough is running from the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood to Comorin area across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level, the IMD report added.