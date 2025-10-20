Heavy Rain Likely In AP In Next 4 Days

The Andhra Pradesh disaster management officials alerted the state administration over the likelihood of formation of a depression in the South Central and West central areas of Bay Of Bengal in the next four days.

At present, there is a depression forming on the surface in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to strengthen as a low pressure area in the next four days. Under its impact, light to moderate showers are likely to occur in several areas in the state.

On October 20, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in Bapatla, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati districts, on Oct. 21, in West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Chittoor districts, on Oct. 22, in Bapatla, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore and Tirupati districts and on October 23 in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore, Tirupati districts.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Annamaiah, Chittoor districts.