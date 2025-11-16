Heavy Rain Likely For 2 Days In South AP, Rayalaseema

VISAKHAPATNAM: The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast persisted on Sunday. The associated cyclonic upper-air circulation extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height, the IMD said. It is likely to move slowly west-northwest over the next 24 hours.

The department said lower-tropospheric northeasterly winds prevailed over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the influence of the system, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning also expected. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Tuesday.



