Heavy rain lashes Visakhapatnam, 1 hurt as shed collapses

The rains triggered landslides, causing the collapse of a tin shed in Kongapalem village, Gajuwaka, within the Visakhapatnam Corporation limits, on Thursday morning. Nakka Ramakrishna Reddy, a 45-year-old man, sustained serious injuries when the shed collapsed on him. Fortunately, no further injuries or house collapses have been reported across the city.Waterlogging and flooding affected numerous areas, with rainwater pouring from potholes and overburdened drainage systems. The worst-hit areas include Poorna Market, Gnanapuram, Allipuram in the old town, MVP Colony, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, and Maddilapalem. In Gnanapuram, waterlogging beneath a railway overbridge almost brought traffic to a standstill, forcing motorists to navigate inundated roads with difficulty.Residents living on hillocks in Gopalapatnam, Hanumanthwaka, Kailasapuram, and Kancharapalem are anxious, fearing possible landslips. Meanwhile, hawkers and street vendors stayed off the roads in RK Beach, MVP Colony, and other parts of the city due to the incessant rains.The meteorological department has forecast thundershowers for the next three days, with the low-pressure system expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 22.