Heavy Rain Lashes Tirumala

Hyderabad: Devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala were caught off guard as heavy rain suddemly lashed the hill shrine on Tuesday morning.

Devotees, who were on the way to darshan from Vaikumtam ‘Q’ complex and ‘Supatham’ faced inconvenience. Those, who were going to counters to purchase ‘laddus’ and enter the guesthouse also faced difficulties due to incessant rains.

Necessary precautions have been taken at Papavinasanam, Akasha Ganga, Srivari Padalu, and ghat roads in view of the safety of devotees. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is on high alert to deal with any situation as chances of landslides on the ghat roads are more.