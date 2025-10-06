Heavy Rain Likely for Rayalaseema

Vishakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the Rayalaseema region and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema over the next four days. The weather agency mentioned that the southwest monsoon is normal over CAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD forecast that parts of the Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Satya Sai and YSR Kadapa districts in the Rayalaseema region will experience heavy rainfall from October 7 to October 10. Parts of the CAP and Rayalaseema regions will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the period.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Tamil Nadu coast has become less marked. The trough from coastal Andhra Pradesh to the Comorin area across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu has become less marked. The lower tropospheric south-westerly/westerly winds prevailed over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed over Anakapalle district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rainfall occurred over Prakasam, Palnadu, YSR Kadapa and Nandyal districts between Sunday morning and Monday morning.

During the last 24 hours, Yelamanchili in Anakapalle district received the highest rainfall in the state at 12 cm, followed by 9 cm each in Kondapuram and Badvel (YSR Kadapa), 7 cm in Chimakurthi (Prakasam), Macherla (Palnadu), and Rudravaram (Nandyal), 6 cm in Ongole (Prakasam), and 5 cm of rainfall each in Karamchedu (Bapatla), Udayagiri (Nellore), Guntur and Tenali (Guntur), Amadagur, Tanakal (Sri Sathyasai), Duvvur, Chapad and Proddutur (YSR Kadapa), and Thambalapalle (Annamayya).

Andhra Pradesh experienced 28.8 mm of rainfall between October 1 and 6, as against the normal rainfall of 39.3 mm.