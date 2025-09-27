Heavy Rain Lashes Kurnool, Nandyal Districts

Kurnool: Heavy rains have been lashing Kurnool and Nandyal districts under the impact of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal for the past few days. The Kurnool city also witnessed continuous steady showers on Saturday.

In Ganjahalli village of Gonegandla mandal, the Mallela vaagu has been overflowing since Friday night. Backwaters from the Gajuladinne reservoir, which reached full capacity, have submerged the village's primary school and the bridge linking Gonegandla and Devanakonda mandals.

Officials stated that the Gajuladinne project is receiving 15,000 cusecs of inflow and releasing 13,000 cusecs downstream. Traffic has come to a halt in five villages of the mandal.

Rainwater also entered the local government high school and Anganwadi centre. Farmers expressed distress over crop damage caused by waterlogging, while CPI and CPM leaders demanded relief support for the farmers.

In Yemmiganur, heavy rains submerged fields and other areas, including in Tirumala Nagar, and 30 sheep were reported dead. Adoni town was also inundated as rainwater and overflow from the Ramjali tank entered low-lying colonies, restricting people indoors and disrupting vehicular movement.

The town recorded 12.6 cm of rainfall. Municipal commissioner Krishna toured the flood-affected areas and inspected the situation. Meanwhile, the Ramadala tank overflowed, flooding nearby colonies and causing hardship to residents. Devanakonda received the highest rainfall at 14.2 cm, followed by Adoni 12.6 cm, Mantralayam 10 cm, Yemmiganur 8.8 cm, Nandavaram 8.5 cm, Gonegandla 8.3 cm, Peddakaduburu 7.6 cm, Kowthalam 6.6 cm, Veldurthi 6.5 cm, and Aspari 6.2 cm in Kurnool district.

Several mandals reported around 5 cm. Meanwhile, in Nandyal district, 7.7 cm of rain was recorded at Velugodu, followed by Nandyal rural 7.4 cm, Atmakur 7.3 cm, Nandyal urban 7 cm, Bandi Atmakur 6.3 cm, Bethamcherla 6 cm, Banaganapalle 5.8 cm, Kothapalle 5.7 cm, Srisailam 5.5 cm, Panyam 5.2 cm, and Nandikotkur, Jupadu Bungalow, and Pamulapadu 5.1 cm each.

Overall, Kurnool district averaged 6 cm of rainfall, while Nandyal registered 4 cm.