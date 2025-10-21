Heavy Rain in Nellore, Prakasam: Holiday Declared for Schools Today

Nellore:In view of continuous heavy rainfall and storm warnings, the district administrations of Nellore and Prakasam have intensified precautionary measures to safeguard the public.

Nellore collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government, private, aided, and Anganwadi schools on Wednesday, October 22. He directed all educational institutions to strictly comply with the orders.

During a video conference with mandal-level officials, the collector instructed the Revenue and Police departments to remain on high alert and be prepared to evacuate people from low-lying and vulnerable areas if necessary. Fishermen and coastal communities have been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Officials were also told to closely monitor water levels near the Somasila project.

The civil supplies department has been directed to keep stocks of rice and essential commodities ready for emergency distribution. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the Nellore collectorate (phone numbers: 0861-2331261, 7995576699), which will operate continuously from October 21 to 25 to respond to public emergencies.

In Prakasam district, collector P. Rajababu said that the administration is fully prepared to manage any crisis. With forecasts of wind speeds between 50 to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall, residents of five coastal mandals have been issued alerts, and fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea. Relief centres have been identified, and a command control room with toll-free number 1077 has been established at the district level.

Both district collectors urged officials from all departments to work in coordination, ensure uninterrupted emergency services, and remain vigilant until weather conditions stabilise.