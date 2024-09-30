Heavy Rain Hits Aspari and Adoni

Kurnool: Torrential rain on Monday evening caused significant flooding in agricultural areas of Adoni and Aspari. Streams overflowed, and the Nallavagu Kaluva on the road from Aspari to Joharapuram was inundated, disrupting traffic for nearly an hour. The heavy rainfall completely submerged crops of chili, turmeric, and ridge gourd, particularly affecting black soil fields. Villages such as Aspari, Shankarabanda, Chinnahoturu, Thiruman Doddi, and Chigali reported severe crop losses during this critical harvest period.





