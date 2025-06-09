 Top
Heavy Rain From today: IMD

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 Jun 2025 10:43 PM IST

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema on Tuesday: IMD

IMD — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema on Tuesday. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

On Wednesday, heavy rain is again predicted in north coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Wind speeds are likely to be around 40 kmph to 50 kmph; gusting upto 60 kmph.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in north and south coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema on June 12 and June 13.

A low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on June 11.

AP State Disaster Management Authority, in its bulletin, said the temperature could cross 40ºC on Tuesday in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
