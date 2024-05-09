Heavy Rain Forecast for Rayalaseema on Polling Day

There would be respite to heat waves in AP for over a week.

An IMD report said Wednesday’s trough from northeast Rajasthan to south interior Karnataka now ran from above the cyclonic circulation over central Maharashtra to south interior Karnataka, across north interior Karnataka, and extends upto 1.5km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed upto 30-40kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from Friday. The thunderstorms would continue till May 13.

The report said AP got relief from the heat conditions as temperature fell by two to three degrees Celsius in many regions including the hotbed districts of Rayalaseema-Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupathi. Only Tirupati recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius while the average temperature remained at 36 degrees in the other regions.

Visakhapatnam registered the lowest temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravati, S Karunasagar, said parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh received an average of 10cm rainfall each during the last three days with the highest rainfall of 12cm in Vemagiri, near Rajahmundry.

The state might not experience heat waves for another 10 days, he said.