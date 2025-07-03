Heavy Rain Forecast For Next Five Days Across AP And Yanam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal has triggered rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with the IMD predicting further precipitation over the next five days.

Currently, lower tropospheric westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, contributing to the rainy conditions.

In the last 24 hours, Bapatla recorded the highest rainfall with 1.2 cm, followed by Tuni at 0.6 cm, Kurnool (0.5 cm), Visakhapatnam (0.2 cm), Kakinada (0.07 cm), and Narsapur (0.03 cm).

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings for the coming five days, forecasting heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are anticipated in isolated areas of NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speeds of 40–50 km/h are also expected in certain parts of these regions.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation persists over southern Jharkhand and adjoining areas, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height. This system is continuing to influence weather patterns across the region.