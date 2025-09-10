Visakhapatnam: Heavy rainfall at isolated places across coastal Andhra Pradesh and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of the coastal AP and Rayalaseema have been predicted for the next four days, until September 13.

An IMD Amaravati report on Tuesday said an upper air circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh persisted while a trough runs from south interior Karnataka to Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu. These are driving the intense weather system, affecting the state.

The AP disaster management authority sounded an yellow alert for nine districts. They are Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR, Kakinada, EastGodavari, Konaseema, Krishna and Guntur.

During the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district recorded the highest rainfall of 7cm, followed by 5cm rainfall in Palakonda (Manyam), and 4cm in Chintur (ASR), 3cm each in Therlam (Vizianagaram), Chodavaram and Anakapalle town (Anakapalle), Jiyyammavalasa and Balijipeta (Manyam) and Guntur.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sept 9 and 10, with similar conditions extending to south coastal AP on Sept 10. The weather system will further impact the Rayalaseema region on Sept 11 and 12. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40kmph are likely at isolated places across NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema throughout the forecast period.

IMD specifically warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across various districts. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 - 50kmph gusting to 60kmph are likely to prevail along and off the south AP coast on Sept 11.

The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh till Sept 13.