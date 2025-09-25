Heavy Rain Forecast Across AP Till Sept 29

Visakhapatnam:The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, and predicted heavy rain for the next five days until September 29, 2025.



The weather department has forecast the formation of another fresh low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal around September 25, which is very likely to develop into a depression by September 26.



According to the IMD bulletin, issued on Wednesday the depression is very likely to cross South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh.



On the first day for tomorrow, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall expected in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts



On the Second day and third day (Sept 26-27 ), heavy rainfall expected across Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada-Yanam, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts



In the past 24 hours, Srikakulam district recorded highest rainfall (9 cm), Vizianagaram (7 cm) , Anakapalli (7 cm) and Parvathipuram Manyam (5 cm).







APCRDA Job Mela benefits capital city’s youth

Vijayawada: AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in association with the Department of Skill Development & Training, organised a Job Fair at the Skill Hub in Thullur of the capital city on Wednesday. Leading companies, including Moxie IT Digital, Apollo Pharmacy, Paytm, Premier Energies, SBI Cards and LMS Corporate Services, participated in the job mela, offering around 450 vacancies.

Of the 247 candidates who attended the job mela, 102 got selected and received offer letters from APCRDA Social Welfare DCDO Borra Srinivasa Rao and HR representatives of the respective companies. Those who ensured smooth conduct of the job mela included APSSDC Placement Officer Aruna Kumari, CRDA Senior Livelihood officer Shankar, and Junior Livelihood specialists Kranti Kumar, Narasimhulu and Venkateswarlu.

Vizag to host Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition



Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam is set to become a hub for clean energy innovation, as the Andhra Pradesh government approved the conversion of a modern Super ECBC-compliant building into a Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET). The decision was made at the recent Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) meeting, with funding shared by state utilities including APGenco, APTransco and other power distribution companies.



According to a press release from APEPDCL, the CoEET will serve as a national platform for clean energy innovation, skill development, start-ups, and policy support. “This initiative positions Andhra Pradesh as a leader in India’s energy transition journey,” said an official from the Energy Department.

Registered as a society, the centre will bring together power sector organisations, academic institutions, think tanks, industries, and start-ups. Its focus will include renewable energy, energy storage systems, smart grids, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, green hydrogen projects, and the use of AI and machine learning in grid operations.

“The CoEET will not just be a research hub. We aim to train over 1,000 engineers and technicians through certificate programmes, internships, fellowships, and faculty development initiatives,” said a senior official involved in the project. “We will also support start-ups through a dedicated incubation bay, connecting them with mentors, investors, and funding opportunities.”

Over the next five years, the centre plans to conduct more than 20 research and field pilots, help establish at least 10 energy start-ups, and provide policy guidance at both state and national levels. The General Body, chaired by the Special Chief Secretary (Energy), will include CMDs and MDs of major utilities, alongside representatives from universities and think tanks.

The Super ECBC-compliant building will house an innovation lab, an R&D workspace, training classrooms, seminar halls, a start-up incubation bay, and digital twin and smart grid simulation setups.

Inflows into Srisailam project continue

Kurnool:The Srisailam reservoir is receiving heavy inflows of 3,80,391 cusecs, while officials are releasing 4,20,080 cusecs downstream to regulate water levels. The substantial inflows are due to floodwaters from the Jurala spillway, which is releasing 3,27,417 cusecs. The Sunkesula project is releasing 25,552 cusecs. Water from Srisailam is being discharged to Nagarjunasagar through ten gates, and engineers have raised the gates to 14 feet to manage the increased flood flow. After generating electricity at the two power stations, 65,482 cusecs are being released. As of Wednesday, the reservoir’s water storage stood at 199.27 TMCft.



GST reforms to raise purchasing power: APCC

Vijayawada:A seminar on GST reforms organised at Hotel Hyatt on Wednesday highlighted the benefits of the Centre’s recent rationalisation of tax slabs and their positive impact on consumers and the economy.

Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation, participated as chief guest, while GST joint commissioners Prashanth and Kalpana, AP Chamber of Commerce chairman Potluri Bhaskar Rao, AP Star Hotels Owners’ Association president R.V. Swami Naidu and convener Kakani Tarun were present.

Dinakar said the theme of the seminar, Atmanirbhar Next Generation GST Reforms, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed that it was the duty of GST officials and the Consumer Commission to ensure the benefits reach citizens without compromise.

He said the 56th GST Council meeting had rationalised slabs from four to two categories—5% and 18%—effective September 22, a “bold and historic reform” that would increase purchasing power in 90% of Indian households.

Dinakar pointed out reduced rates in essentials like food, medicines, education, insurance, agriculture, and automobiles. Thanking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the reforms, he noted that these measures would lower household expenditure during the festive season and deepen consumer savings.



