Heavy Rain Expected As Bay of Bengal System Moves In: Skymet

Visakhapatnam: On expected lines, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts, according to Skymet Weather Services.

Skymet said a significant cluster of clouds associated with the system is covering large areas on either side of the coastline. Due to its proximity to land, the weather system may not intensify further and is likely to move inland as a cyclonic circulation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also ruled out any likelihood of the system developing into a low-pressure area.

The outer bands of the system are expected to bring light to moderate showers over coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Coastal Odisha today. The circulation is expected to shift completely over land by Thursday. The extent of heavy rainfall will expand to cover South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka. The outer limits of the system may affect parts of Maharashtra, though it will remain confined to South Maharashtra and the South Konkan region.

Subsequently, heavy rainfall will move away from the interiors of the southern peninsula and shift towards coastal areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Konkan and Goa between June 13 and 16, albeit in a staggered manner.