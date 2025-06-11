Heavy Rain Expected As Bay of Bengal System Moves In: Skymet
Cyclonic circulation forms over Bay of Bengal; widespread rainfall likely across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and southern states over the next week.
Visakhapatnam: On expected lines, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts, according to Skymet Weather Services.
Skymet said a significant cluster of clouds associated with the system is covering large areas on either side of the coastline. Due to its proximity to land, the weather system may not intensify further and is likely to move inland as a cyclonic circulation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also ruled out any likelihood of the system developing into a low-pressure area.
The outer bands of the system are expected to bring light to moderate showers over coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Coastal Odisha today. The circulation is expected to shift completely over land by Thursday. The extent of heavy rainfall will expand to cover South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka. The outer limits of the system may affect parts of Maharashtra, though it will remain confined to South Maharashtra and the South Konkan region.
Subsequently, heavy rainfall will move away from the interiors of the southern peninsula and shift towards coastal areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Konkan and Goa between June 13 and 16, albeit in a staggered manner.
IMD Director Stella S. said on Wednesday that Andhra Pradesh will also experience rainfall throughout the next week.
While this system weakens, another monsoon circulation is likely to develop over the Northwest BoB on June 14, according to Skymet. The renewed weather activity will begin from the eastern coast and travel across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. This wet spell is expected to push the monsoon closer to the northern plains, Skymet added.
While this system weakens, another monsoon circulation is likely to develop over the Northwest BoB on June 14, according to Skymet. The renewed weather activity will begin from the eastern coast and travel across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. This wet spell is expected to push the monsoon closer to the northern plains, Skymet added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story