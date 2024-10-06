Heavy Rain Causes Inundation in Anantapur District

Anantapur:Heavy rains affected several parts of Anantapur district on Saturday, leading to overflowing channels and inundation of low-lying areas. Road access between the Rayadurg area and Ballary was disrupted due to sub-river channels flooding the main roads.

Bommanhal Mandal recorded the highest rainfall in the district, with 148 mm, followed by Garladinne with 75.8 mm and Rayadurg with 75.6 mm. Pamidi and D Hirehal Mandals reported 60 mm of rainfall.

The total rainfall in Anantapur district reached 1,065 mm, averaging 34 mm per area. Ganamma Vanka overflowed near Somalapuram, blocking the highway and disrupting access between Rayadurg and Ballary in Karnataka. Police have advised residents against attempting to cross the flooded roads.

Rayadurg MLA Kalava Sreenivasulu has promised to construct an underground drainage system at the D Hirehal mandal headquarters, which has faced inundation issues due to ongoing flyover construction. Villagers have expressed concerns about recurring flooding during normal rainfall. The heavy rains and gusty winds over the past five days have also damaged crops and orchards in many parts of the district.