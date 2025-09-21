Heavy Inflows Swell Srisailam Reservoir

Kurnool:The Srisailam reservoir is witnessing heavy inflows from the Jurala project, with a total of 2,96,588 cusecs reaching the dam. Of this, Jurala alone is releasing 2,36,443 cusecs into Srisailam.

To regulate the flood flow, eight gates have been lifted, discharging 2,96,118 cusecs downstream. In addition, 30,000 cusecs are being released through the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 30,575 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The full reservoir level (FRL) of Srisailam is 885 feet, with the present level at 884.30 feet. Against its full storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, the project currently holds 211.48 TMC.Meanwhile, rains in the upper catchment areas have raised the Gajuladinne reservoir’s level. Engineers released 500 cusecs downstream through the fourth gate. The dam level now stands at 376.90 metres, with 4.3 TMC of storage. Additionally, 500 cusecs from the Handri river are also being discharged downstream.