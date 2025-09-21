Heavy Inflows Into Srisailam Reservoir Disrupt Transport in Nandyal District

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir is receiving 2,85,355 cusecs of inflow from upper catchment areas, with Jurala alone contributing 2,40,287 cusecs. Sunkesula Barrage, which receives water from the Tungabhadra river, is releasing only 6,900 cusecs. Jurala reservoir is receiving 2,42,359 cusecs of inflow and releasing the same volume downstream.

Simultaneously, the Srisailam reservoir is releasing 2,92,991 cusecs of water to Nagarjuna Sagar by opening eight radial crest gates. The reservoir’s storage stands at 211.48 tmc feet against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.8 tmc feet as of 7.30 pm on Sunday. Water is also being released for power generation: 26,617 cusecs through the AP powerhouse and 35,315 cusecs through the Telangana powerhouse.

Meanwhile, parts of Nandyal district received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Mahanandi recorded 6 cm, Atmakur 5.2 cm, Rudravaram 4 cm, Nandyal urban 2.8 cm, Srisailam 2.4 cm, Kothapalle 2 cm, while other mandals received light showers.

The 6 cm rainfall in Mahanandi has caused the Paleru stream from Nallamala to be in spate, disrupting transport. Floodwaters have surrounded houses in nearby villages, and traffic has come to a standstill from Mahanandi to Boilakuntla Metta. Devotees travelling to Guntur, Nandyal, Prakasam districts, and other areas along this route faced severe difficulties.