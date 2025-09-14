 Top
Heavy Inflows Continue into Srisailam Reservoir

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:08 PM IST

Seven gates lifted; nearly 2 lakh cusecs released downstream to Nagarjunasagar

Srisailam Reservoir (File Photo)

Kurnool: The Srisailam reservoir is receiving heavy inflows as floodwater from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects continues to rise. At present, 3,59,960 cusecs of water are entering the project, while 2,90,401 cusecs are being released downstream.

Of the outflow, 30,000 cusecs are being discharged through the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station, and 30,486 cusecs from the right bank power station. Additionally, seven spillway gates have been lifted by 10 feet to release 1,94,600 cusecs into Nagarjunasagar.

The reservoir’s full water level is 885 feet, with the present level standing at 884.40 feet. Against its full storage capacity of 215.80 TMC, the project currently holds 212.43 TMC.


Source : Deccan Chronicle
