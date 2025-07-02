Heavy Inflow Into Srisailam Reservoir Continues

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
2 July 2025 7:39 PM IST

The reservoir’s full water level is 885 feet, while the present level stands at 875.2 feet. Against the total storage capacity of 215.8 TMC, the reservoir now holds 164.7 TMC of water.

Srisailam reservoir—DC Image

Kurnool: Due to rains in the upper catchment areas, heavy inflow into the Srisailam reservoir continues steadily. Currently, 63,156 cusecs of water are reaching Srisailam reservoir from the Jurala project. The reservoir’s full water level is 885 feet, while the present level stands at 875.2 feet. Against the total storage capacity of 215.8 TMC, the reservoir now holds 164.7 TMC of water. Power generation is underway at both the Srisailam Right and Left Bank Hydropower Stations. After electricity generation, 35,315 cusecs of water are being released into the Sagar Canal.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
