Heatwave in Rayalaseema: Anantapur records 39.2°C

Visakhapatnam: Temperatures soared across Rayalaseema on Tuesday, with Anantapur experiencing the highest reading at 39.2°C, 6.8°C above the average. Kurnool recorded 37.2°C, exceeding the normal by 4.5°C, while Cuddapah reached 37°C, a departure of 4.2°C. Jangamahesarapuram registered 37.6°C, up by 4.1°C.

In north coastal Andhra, Visakhapatnam Airport recorded a temperature of 36.4°C, which was 3.6°C higher than usual. Arogyavaram reported 33°C, a rise of 3.3°C.

The heat is attributed to a lack of weather systems in the Bay of Bengal. However, Dr. S. Karunasagar, a senior scientist at IMD Amaravati, noted that there are signs of upper air circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which could bring rain to coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. He added that the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Andhra Pradesh by October 15, paving the way for the northeast monsoon to begin.