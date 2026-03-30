Heated Scenes At P4 Meeting in Srikalahasti, Officials Sent Out

Tirupati: A Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) review meeting in Srikalahasti constituency witnessed heated scenes on Monday as MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy reprimanded officials over the absence of Bangaru family beneficiaries.

Expressing strong displeasure, the MLA said the failure to ensure the participation of beneficiaries reflected negligence on the part of officials. He held the administration responsible for the lapse and questioned the monitoring of the programme at the field level.

Sudheer Reddy directed the MPDOs of Srikalahasti and Yerpedu mandals, along with other concerned officials, to leave the meeting immediately. He instructed them to report to the Collector’s office and submit an explanation.

The MLA said officials who do not work in the interest of the public have no place in the constituency. He observed that despite the state government introducing several welfare schemes, there was a gap in implementation on the ground.

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said the government was committed to public welfare, but lapses by officials were affecting the delivery of benefits. Warning against negligence, he said such incidents would not be tolerated. He directed the concerned departments to initiate action against officials found to be careless in discharging their duties.