Heated Exchanges Mark Final Vijayawada Municipal Council Meeting

Vijayawada: The final meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling YSRC and opposition parties Telugu Desam and CPM over civic issues including mosquito menace, stray dog attacks, drinking water supply and the renaming of streets.

The meeting, chaired by mayor Rayana Bhaga Lakshmi, was held on Wednesday amid criticism from opposition corporators, who accused the ruling party of failing to address key public issues during its five-year tenure. VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and other officials were present.

Before the meeting began, CPM corporator Boyi Satya Babu staged a protest over the mosquito menace, drinking water shortages and stray dog attacks in the city. Carrying a mosquito net and raising slogans, he marched to the council hall demanding immediate action from civic authorities.

The meeting turned heated over street name changes and the implementation of TIDCO housing schemes, with corporators from the ruling YSRC and opposition TD engaging in sharp verbal exchanges and blaming each other for delays in providing houses to the poor.

Opposition TD and CPM corporators also criticised the ruling party for failing to resolve drinking water problems faced by residents, particularly in hill areas and several other parts of the city. They alleged that several reservoir projects announced during the YSRC regime remained incomplete, leaving residents struggling for adequate water supply.