Heated Debate In AP Legislative Council On Medical Colleges Under PPP Mode

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed a heated debate on Wednesday on the state government’s plan to develop 10 government medical colleges under public-private-partnership mode.

While the government claimed the plan would be good, the opposition YSR Congress expressed its apprehension that these may come under the control of private entities that “lack a commitment to provide proper healthcare to the poor, on lines of the government medical colleges.”

Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju allowed a short discussion on the government’s policy on medical colleges.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav explained how the government intended to take up development of 10 government medical colleges under the PPP mode. He claimed that this would be good for both the meritorious and poor students who were aspiring to pursue medicine, and also for the poor patients to get health care free of cost.



The minister noted that the Centre sanctioned 17 new government medical colleges to AP in 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore. So far, only six medical colleges were ready while the remaining were in various stages of completion.



He faulted the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for focussing more on developing the medical college at Pulivendula, which failed to get permission due to shortage of faculty even as it met other parameters.



Yadav criticised Jagan Reddy for his attempt to develop a palace at a cost of `450 crore at Rushikonda instead of developing the colleges. At this, YSR Congress members raised their objection. The house witnessed commotion with the ruling members raising their voice.

Leader of opposition Botsa Satyanarayana raised an objection over naming of their leader by the minister while he was giving a statement in the house. He cautioned that the medical colleges under PPP model may not take the responsibility to treat the poor patients. The YSRC members, in protest, staged a walkout.