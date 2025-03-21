Heat waves predicted in 49 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves across 49 mandals on Friday.

"Out of the 49 mandals, 12 are from Srikakulam district, followed by 20 in Vizianagaram district and 13 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, which are likely to experience heat wave conditions," said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a release.

He further stated that one mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, two in Kakinada, and five in East Godavari are also expected to be affected.

The agency observed that temperatures soared on Thursday, with Dornipadu in Nandyala district recording the highest temperature of 40.3 degrees celsius, followed by Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district at 40.2 degrees celsius. Laddagiri village in Kurnool district registered 40.1 degrees celsius.

Heat wave conditions were reported in 30 mandals, added Kurmanadh.