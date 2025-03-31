Heat waves forecast for 48 mandals across Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Amaravati, March 31: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmanadh has forecast heat wave conditions in 38 mandals across the state on Monday.

The agency has identified nine mandals in Vizianagaram district, followed by Srikakulam and East Godavari (eight each) and Parvathipuram Manyam (10), among others.

“Severe heat wave conditions are likely to impact Chintoor and Kunavaram mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday,” said Kurmanadh in a press release.

Further, he noted that on Sunday, maximum temperature was recorded at Ammanigudipadu in Prakasam district and Siddavatam in YSR Kadapa district at 41.9 degrees Celsius each.

Similarly, Kambalakunta in Annamayya district and Allagadda in Nandyal district recorded a temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius each.

On Sunday, severe heat wave was recorded in four mandals while 23 experienced heat waves.

According to the APSDMA managing director, 13 districts recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday in the state.