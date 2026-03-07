Heat Wave, Thunderstorms Likely Today

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Amaravati has forecast a heat wave over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and hot and humid conditions at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Saturday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The weather office said similar conditions are expected on Monday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Hot and humid conditions are also likely at isolated places in both North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The bulletin said hot and humid conditions would continue over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on March 10 and March 11.

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal over Rayalaseema during the next two days.

Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Odisha and its neighbourhood, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, persisted. A trough from the cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbourhood to Karnataka across Telangana and interior parts of Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level also persisted, the IMD said.