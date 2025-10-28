Health Workers Brave Floods to Save Woman in Labour at ASR District

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable act of dedication, emergency health workers in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district carried a pregnant woman through a flooded stream late on Monday night to ensure her safe delivery at a hospital.

The incident occurred in Sisam Gondi village of Uthangi Panchayat, Dumbriguda mandal, when Sakeri Anita went into labour. Realising the risks of a home delivery, her family contacted emergency services 104 and 108. Responders from both teams reached her house and, despite darkness and dangerous water levels, crossed the overflowing Kosanguda stream to transport her to the Dumbriguda Primary Health Centre.

M. Jagadish, pilot of the 104 service, said two members each from the 104 and 108 teams, along with an ASHA worker and two family members, helped carry Anita across the stream. He added that ASHA workers had earlier advised pregnant women to move to safer places due to cyclone warnings, but Anita had chosen to remain home, hoping for a natural delivery.

When her condition worsened, she finally sought help. The emergency response team risked their lives to ensure she received timely medical care.

ASHA worker K. Sangeeta expressed concern that despite continuous awareness campaigns, some expectant mothers still resist hospital deliveries. She said Anita’s case should serve as a powerful reminder of the dangers of home births during emergencies and the importance of timely medical attention.