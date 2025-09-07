Health Teams Complete 75% Survey In Turakapalem

Vijayawada:The ongoing health survey has covered nearly 75 per cent of the targeted 2,500 patients suffering from various health issues at Turakapalem village in Guntur district till Saturday.

However, out of 48 blood samples of patients suffering from health issues like fever, comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases, and others, suspected cases of infection with the melioidosis bacterial disease.

Nine patients have tested negative for the disease so far, and the test reports of the remaining samples are awaited as the Guntur Medical College has been carrying out the blood tests in its lab.

The authorities stated that once they receive the blood test reports, the patients can be admitted to the hospitals for further tests.

Meanwhile, as the state government has taken a serious note of a series of deaths in the village, health teams are surveying to find out youngsters aged 12 years suffering from health issues. In case of finding serious health issues, their blood samples are being collected and sent to the Guntur Medical College for analysis.

Director of medical education Dr. R. Raghunandan said, “We have completed the health survey to the tune of 75 percent of the targeted people in the village. Once we get blood test reports of patients, we can proceed further to give the requisite medical treatment.”